Two members of the Calgary Police Service and one civilian suffered minor injuries following an early evening crash in the city’s northeast.

According to CPS officials, the crash occurred at the intersection of 52 Street and 80 Avenue N.E., near the communities of Saddleridge and Martindale, shortly after 7:00 p.m.

EMS crews responded to the scene and assessed the occupants of a Lexus sedan and a marked CPS unit. One adult was transported from the scene in non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

Police confirm the CPS unit was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash and the Lexus sedan was not a vehicle of interest.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the crash.