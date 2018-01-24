One day after announcing she was planning to resign after being assaulted and threatened inside her home, a Town of Claresholm councillor says she has been overwhelmed by messages of support and plans to remain in the role.

Donna Courage, who was elected as a councillor in October of 2017, says she was left with a black eye, bruises and cuts after a man forced his way into her home on Saturday night and told her to ‘be quiet and leave town’. She says two men arrived at her home and one waited outside during the incident.

Courage shared the details of the incident with her fellow councillors at Monday night’s council meeting and, on Tuesday, she announced her intention to resign from her position. The councillor says she received an outpouring of support while she contemplated walking away from council.

“I have had responses and calls and messages from New Brunswick to Ontario all the way to B.C. saying stay strong, stay straight and stay on council. We need your voice,” Courage told CTV Lethbridge in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m here for the conscience of the people and they want me to stay and that’s definitely fighting against bullies.”

Among Courage’s supporters was Premier Rachel Notley who took to Twitter to comment ‘No woman should have to worry about her safety at home or at work. Our thoughts are with Donna Courage. Albertans will not be intimidated. The ability for all people, elected or unelected, to speak out and speak up is fundamental to our democratic society’.

The Claresholm RCMP detachment has launched an investigation into the alleged incident at Courage’s home.

With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Terry Vogt