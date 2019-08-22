The Town of Claresholm is preparing for a potential evacuation, after a small ammonia leak at a business.

Claresholm Fire Chief Sean Kelly says the leak occurred in a tank at El Molino Foods, at 1 Alberta Road. Five other businesses have also been evacuated.

An initial emergency alert was issued at 1:36 p.m., and upgraded to a local state of emergency at 2:03 p.m.

Lethbridge’s HAZMAT team has been called in to help with the leak.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon as more details are confirmed.