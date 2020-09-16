CALGARY -- Claresholm RCMP have filed multiple charges against a man and a woman after a number of incidents of counterfeit U.S. currency being used in Claresholm and Fort MacLeod last weekend.

On Sept. 11, Nanton RCMP learned that fake U.S. currency was being used in the community, in addition to reports about the same thing happening in Claresholm and Fort MacLeod.

Sept. 14, a community message was sent out about the suspects, along with descriptions of both accused.

On Sept. 15, Claresholm RCMP received reports from a local business that the suspects were in town, and soon arrested a man and woman.

A search warrant was executed and a search of the suspect's vehicle revealed evidence of other crimes.

A 37-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with three counts of utter counterfeit money, three counts of illegal possession of government documents, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, a single count of trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000 and a single count of possession under the controlled drugs and substances act.

A 26-year-old Red Deer woman faces two counts of utter counterfeit money, three counts of illegal possession of government documents, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and a single count of possession under the controlled drugs and substances act.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Fort MacLeod provincial court Oct. 7. Their identities will be released once the information has been sworn.

RCMP say there's a possiblility that more counterfeit U.S. currency is being circulated in the community.