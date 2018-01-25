Members of the Claresholm RCMP detachment are investigating a Saturday night home invasion within the Town of Claresholm that left Donna Courage, a local politician, suffering from cuts, bruises and a black eye.

According to RCMP, an unknown man approached a home on 51 Avenue East at approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 20 and knocked on the door. When a female resident opened the door, the suspect allegedly forced his way into the home and assaulted the woman using the door as a weapon. After the brief encounter, the suspect fled the area on foot.

RCMP describe the suspect as:

A Caucasian male

Heavy set

Tall

Being between 35 and 40 years old

Clean shave

Having a round face

Having light coloured eyes

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black jacket and toque. RCMP have released a composite sketch of the assault suspect.

Donna Courage, the victim of the alleged assault, described the incident to her fellow councillors at Monday night's council meeting, The following day, she announced that she intended to resign from her position.

After receiving an ourpouring of support from across Canada, Courage said she would continue to serve as councillor.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the composite sketch or has information related to Saturday night's home invasion is asked to contact the Claresholm RCMP detachment at 403-625-4445 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.