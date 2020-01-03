CALGARY -- Lawyers looking to file a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit against a fraudulent auto consignment dealer have been given the green light by a Calgary judge.

In the decision released on Friday, the $5 million claim filed by the victims of TREADZ Auto Group will go ahead.

TREADZ shut down in 2014 and its owner, Sean O'Brien was sentenced to three years in jail and slapped with a restitution order in 2018 after it was found he had defrauded clients out of more than $2 million.

The court heard the company did not pay the owners after their vehicles were sold and did not remove liens that were placed on any of the vehicles.

Following a police investigation into the allegations, O'Brien was charged with 164 counts of fraud and theft.

He ended up only pleading guilty to two counts of fraud.

As part of Friday's decision, the legal action filed against the province in response to the TREADZ incident was dismissed.