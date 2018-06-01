Nearly 800 students received a hands-on physics lesson outside of the classroom on Friday during a field trip that focused on amusement rides.

For the last decade, junior high and high school students have spent Physics Day at Calaway Park for a lesson in ‘rollercoasterology’. The event, hosted by Calaway Park in partnership with the University of Calgary, adopts a fun approach to science.

Phil Langhill, a University of Calgary professor, has been organizing the event since its inception 10 years ago. He says there’s numerous forces at work on the Vortex, Calaway Park’s roller coaster, and encourages the students to ask themselves questions while on the ride or observing from the ground.

“The acceleration, the forces, the energy – all that kind of stuff – and conservation loss,” explained Langhill. “How is it you can be riding upside down, zipping along at a million miles an hour, and not fall out?”

“There’s a little physicist in everybody and, sometimes, just coming out here and giving that little physicist in you a little boost is a good way to start.”

The students were supplied with workbooks created by the University of Calgary to record their measurements and findings.

“What’s different here is that it’s not going to be on a board,” said Barakaat Ramdin, a Grade 11 student. “We’re actually measuring it out in real life.”

“It’s just more fun than being at the desk.”

