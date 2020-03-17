CALGARY -- Students at West Island College (WIC) have resumed their studies as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent them from attending class in person.

The private school in southeast Calgary has introduced video conferencing to allow its students in grades seven through 12 to continue their education from home without interruption.

Chantal Gionet, WIC's CEO and head of school, says the transition to online learning has been smooth and she's proud of the collaborative accomplishment.

"Our teachers are amazing and have made this happen for our students," said Gionet. " We have been planning for this possibility for the last several weeks. With the help of our IT staff, we have been able to utilize a combination of video conferencing alongside our existing learning management software (D2L).

"We were determined to support our students with their learning during this challenging time for our families and community."

Under the direction of the province, classes at the school were cancelled effective March 15 but the campus remained open to allow parents and students an opportunity to collect supplies, including laptops, ahead of spring break.