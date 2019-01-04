A 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that was taken from outside a business in Crowfoot Crossing at the end of October has been located in a garage in the Dover area.

The classic car was parked in the 100 block of Crowfoot Way N.W. and was stolen sometime between 1 p.m., on Sunday, October 28, and 7:30 a.m., on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Police put out an appeal to the public about the theft of the vehicle and say they received a number of tips from the community.

The car was found by patrol officers in District 4 on Wednesday in a garage in the 3000 block of Dover Road S.E.

Police believe the garage was rented to conceal the stolen car.

A 2019 Cargo Mate Utility Trailer that was stolen from a parking lot in the 3200 block of 10 Street S.E. on November 28, just hours after it was purchased, was also recovered from the scene.

Calgary police Staff Sergeant Graeme Smiley said in a statement that the trailer was likely taken to haul the car out of the city and that tips from the public are a big help in cases like this.

“Assistance from the public is crucial in recovering stolen vehicles. Anyone who rents out their garage, parking space or property for people to store vehicles needs to be aware of what is being stored on their property and needs to do their due diligence to ensure the vehicles they are storing aren’t stolen.”

Police say damage was done to the Chevelle’s trunk, steering wheel and dash.

A detective who went to recover the Chevelle came across a stolen dash from a Dodge Ram truck that was being transported in the back of another truck near the garage that was housing the stolen Chevy.

The dash came out of a truck that was stolen between December 22 and January 2 from a parking lot in the 2600 block of 58 Avenue N.E. but police say the theft is not related to the stolen Chevelle or trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft of the Chevrolet Chevelle, Cargo Mate Utility Trailer or the Dodge Truck is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through either of the following methods:

