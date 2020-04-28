CALGARY -- Residents at the Colonel Belcher retirement home were treated to some classical music Tuesday in hopes of bringing joy to those who are unable to leave their homes during the pandemic.

Alyssa Durnie, a local musician, put on a backyard performance for the northwest Calgary facility. Many of the home's elderly residents are immunocompromised, a situation Durnie knows all too well.

"My aunt is immunocompromised and (is) unable to leave her home," said Durnie. "(So I thought) why not reach out to the elderly and high risk populations?"

Some of the beautiful music included some of the musician's favourite pieces as well as some popular songs such as O Mio Babbino Caro, Danny Boy and Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Durnie chose specific songs that represent joy and hope.

"Each piece that we’ve chosen essentially illuminates that happiness," she said. "I just want to keep everyone light and smiling and bring as much joy and happiness as I possibly can."