CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Clerk at southwest Calgary store robbed at knifepoint
Police are looking for a man between 20 and 40 years of age in connection with a convenience store robbery on Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 1:30PM MDT
Calgary police are looking for a male suspect who robbed a clerk with a knife early Sunday morning.
Officials say that at just before 6:30 a.m., a worker was alone inside the Circle K convenience store on 8 Street S.W. when a male suspect, wearing a mask, came into the shop.
The suspect produced a knife, threatened the victim and demanded money and cigarettes.
The employee complied and was not injured in the incident.
The thief fled the shop soon afterwards.
He is described as a white male, between 20 and 40 years old and was wearing a black denim jacket and blue jeans.