Calgary police are looking for a male suspect who robbed a clerk with a knife early Sunday morning.

Officials say that at just before 6:30 a.m., a worker was alone inside the Circle K convenience store on 8 Street S.W. when a male suspect, wearing a mask, came into the shop.

The suspect produced a knife, threatened the victim and demanded money and cigarettes.

The employee complied and was not injured in the incident.

The thief fled the shop soon afterwards.

He is described as a white male, between 20 and 40 years old and was wearing a black denim jacket and blue jeans.