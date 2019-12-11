CALGARY -- Police are working to identify two people suspected of robbing a southeast Calgary liquor store using bear spray.

Two people, a male and a female, went into the store in the 100 block of 36th Street S.E. about 9 p.m. on Nov. 30 and once inside, the female pointed a can of bear spray at the clerk while the male grabbed a number of bottles.

Both people then fled.

The female was wearing a pink jacket and light-coloured sweat pants while the male was wearing a blue coat with coloured sleeves and a coloured hood, and jeans with rips on the front. He also had a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.