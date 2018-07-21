EMS and RCMP have confirmed that a man has died after he fell while climbing in Kananaskis on Saturday afternoon.

The call for help came in at about 5:00 p.m. from an area near Mount Lipsett, just south of the Highwood Pass.

STARS Air Ambulance also responded to the scene.

It's believed that the man fell approximately 200 metres.

The victim's identity has not been released.