

CTV Calgary Staff





A 26-year-old man who died after he fell several meters while climbing in Banff National Park last week has been identified by friends as Matt Snell.

Police say Snell was climbing along Le Soulier on Friday when he fell about 25 – 40 metres along the rock face.

Search and rescue crews were able to retrieve his body and also rescued another person who was stranded on the rock face.

Friends say Snell was a photographer and was originally from Ontario.