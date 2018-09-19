Two people were airlifted to the Jasper Healthcare Centre following a Wednesday morning avalanche on Mount Athabasca.

According to Parks Canada officials, the two climbers were roped together on a north aspect along the Silverhorn Route at approximately 3,200 metres elevation when they triggered a slide at roughly 10:30 a.m.

The pair were climbing in snow they described as ‘styrofoam-like’ when they experienced a ‘whumph’ below them. The two climbers were swept approximately 600 metres. The leader of the excursion was partially buried , with only his head and arm exposed, while the partner remained on the surface. The climbers were properly equipped for backcountry travel and the buried climber was freed.

Members of the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides witnessed and reported the slide and aided the two climbers.

The climbers, identities not released, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and were airlifted by helicopter to hospital in Jasper.

Parks Canada says the weather was clear and wind was light at the time of the slide and early season snowfall contributed to the creation of wind slabs in the alpine zone. The avalanche is considered a size 2.5 and its measurements were estimated at 40 cm x 500 m x 750 m.