Close to 400 runners and walkers gather at The Confluence in Calgary for 34th annual Santa Shuffle

Close to 400 runners and walkers showed up Saturday at The Confluence to do the Santa Shuffle.

It was the 34th annual running of a fundraising event for The Salvation Army that started in Alberta over three decades ago and has spread across the country since then.

Ian Mackenzie, the Salvation Army’s communications person for Calgary, said participants could participate in either the 5K Santa Shuffle or the 1K Elf Walk.

A number of them dressed up as Santa or their favourite holiday character.

All the funds raised go to helping support Salvation Army programs designed to help those in need.

Mackenzie said the organization doesn’t set a target goal for fundraising at each event, but this year, it’s more necessary than in the past 33 Santa Shuffles.

“We’re seeing significant uptick in demand for our services,” he said.

“There’s a 53 per cent increase in the number of users of a food bank. There’s been significant rise in need and we count on these donations to help provide people with the things they need.”

The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign is also underway across the country.

For more information, go here.