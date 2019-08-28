A teen from the Stoney Nokoda First Nation accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary will soon learn his fate.

Closing arguments in the case against the 17-year-old, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were heard Wednesday afternoon in a Calgary courtroom.

The teen is facing five charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, aggravated assault and assault.

Crown prosecutor Dane Rolfe told the court, “All evidence supports the accused as the shooter.”

The shooting took place in August 2018 near Morley, west of Calgary. During the trial, court heard that Horst Stewin, who was 60 at the time, was shot in the head by someone in a passing vehicle while driving along Highway 1A.

The SUV Stewin was driving went off the road and across a field before coming to rest in a stand of trees.

Stewin was visiting from Germany with his wife, son and son’s girlfriend, who were also in the vehicle at the time.

He survived but is partially paralyzed and has speech and memory issues.

Stewin’s wife’s testimony puts the shooter in the front seat of the passing car but others testified the shooter was in sitting the back.

The accused’s lawyer, Balfour Der, argued the prosecution’s witnesses are “not credible.”

“They said things that couldn’t make sense. They said things that were contradicted by other people,” he said.

The judge is set to give his decision Oct. 18.