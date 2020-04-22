CALGARY -- A boil water advisory remains in place for Crossfield after water pressure dropped throughout the town when a mislabelled valve was mistakenly closed.

The advisory was issued at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday due to an "incident that was the result of some construction going on in town," said Christina Waldner, the communications and research officer for the town.

Officials do not believe the quailty of the town's water system has been compromised and the boil water advisory was issued as a precautionary measure until the safety of the water can be assured.

Residents are urged to bring water being used for drinking, making infant formula and juices, brushing teeth, and washing raw vegetables to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

"Samples have been rushed to the lab in Calgary and the water lines, fire hydrants, etc. are being flushed by the local fire department and town operations staff," Waldner said.

Homeowners may encounter sediment in the water as the pressure drop disturbed mineral buildups and the scent of chlorine may be detectable as a result of the water treatment plant's annual procedures during spring runoff season.

Wednesday night, town officials confirmed the issue was the result of the mistaken closure of a valve that had been incorrectly labelled in plans "many years ago."

Crews are scheduled to begin digging up a section of road at the intersection of Railway Street and Laut Avenue on Thursday as part of the process to resolve the valve issue.

Alberta Health Services will lift the order once the town's water has been deemed safe.