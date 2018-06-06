Officials with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the organization responsible for the construction of several grandiose structures in East Village, have admitted defeat when it comes to creating an appropriate slide for St. Patrick’s Island.

“We do build a lot of structures in East Village,” explained Susan Veres, senior vice-president of strategy and business development with CMLC. “If you look at the New Central Library, which opens in a couple of months, that’s a complicated structure - it’s got a train going through it. If you look at the National Music Centre, it’s got a +65 (walkway) over a busy street.”

“We like really complicated buildings but, for some reason, a slide eluded us.”

The playground on St. Patrick’s Island opened in 2015 but the south-facing metal slides were quickly shuttered after a child was injured by the hot surface. Shades were installed to prevent the sun from shining on the slides but the structures were removed as they were being used as makeshift hammocks.

In 2017, a new cement slide made its debut in the play area at a total cost of roughly $100,000 taking into consideration installation, material, labour and design.

“It was particularly built for children between the ages of 8 and 12 and it was a favourite of those children that were using it,” explained Veres. “Through use of the island, more and more younger families were using the slide and then complaining that it was a little too fast for those younger and less weighted children.”

Several parents expressed their concerns with the speed of the slide and the rough landings their children experienced. At present, the slide has been boarded over.

“We didn’t get the first one right, we didn’t get the second one right, let’s not do this again," said Veres of the decision to close the slide. "Let’s create something that all kids can use.”

Veres says the CMLC will be asking the contractor who built the cement slide to reimagine it, possibly into a climbing structure, at no cost to the corporation. “I think there will be some children that are sad to see the slide go but, in the end, we’re going to have something that appeals to everybody.”

Parents on the island on Wednesday were divided on the need for a slide in the park.

“I think it’s a shame,” said Emma of the playground’s lack of a slide. “There are slides in parks all around the world and I do find it ridiculous that they can’t just figure out a basic slide to put in there.”

Dave Neufeld was visiting the playground with his two young sons and said he was impressed with all there was to do in the park, even without a functioning slide. “I see a lot of fun stuff that these guys really love. The climbing and the sliding and the dirt and rocks is the stuff that really appeals to them. Losing a slide isn’t a big concern to me.”

The CMLC has not provided an estimated timeline for the installation of the structure that will replace the concrete slide on St. Patrick's Island.

With files from CTV's Brad MacLeod