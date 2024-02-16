CN, CPKC file requests for conciliation amid ongoing negotiations with union

CN and Canadian Pacific Kansas City both say they have filed requests for conciliation in ongoing collective agreement negotiations with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

CPKC says in a press release that it's been negotiating since September but that it and the union "remain far apart on the issues."

The Calgary-based company says the negotiations are for two collective agreements representing approximately 3,280 workers across Canada.

It says the two agreements expired at the end of 2023 but will remain in effect until a new deal is reached.

Meanwhile, Montreal-based CN says its negotiations are on behalf of about 6,000 workers across the country.

It says in a release that CN is proposing a modernization of its compensation model to address recent regulatory changes that have challenged crew availability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

