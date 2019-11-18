CALGARY – A new Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) program will soon be making its way to Calgary.

As part of its guide dogs initiative, CNIB is looking to recruit at least four volunteers for its new puppy raisers program.

Puppy raisers are tasked with preparing puppies to become guide dogs through a supervised obedience and socialization skills program.

Volunteers are expected to provide a welcoming home for puppies who are around eight weeks old, until they move on to their formal trainers at the age of 12-15 months.

Although several other organizations host similar programs, CNIB guide dogs spokesperson Karen Hanlon said there is still a pressing need. "We just want to get the numbers up. There is a big need for guide dogs, they provide such an amazing service to blind and partially-sighted people."

Although, as a whole, the public recognizes the value of guide dogs, Hanlon says most people don’t realize what it takes to produce a fully trained dog.

"So much goes into getting a dog to that stage," said Hanlon. "The sponsorships of the program, volunteers, the breeders, and the staff involved, there’s a lot that goes into producing a guide dog."

"We want to try and make it so people don’t have to wait a long time to get a guide dog."

Initially, the CNIB plans to have four volunteers in place as puppy raisers by January. They hope to have 20 puppy raisers throughout Calgary within the next two years.