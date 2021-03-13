CALGARY -- Days after Public Health Act charges against the owner of an Innisfail, Alta. barbershop were dropped due to a "clerical error", CTV News has learned she's been charged with the same offences again.

Natalie Klein, who co-owns Bladez 2 Fadez, was charged in January after she opened her business in violation of Alberta's public health guidelines in respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those charges ended up being dropped because of "clerical error" that resulted in a mishandling of disclosure in the case.

At the time, Alberta RCMP said there was still an open investigation but didn't say it would pursue charges.

Klein's lawyer tells CTV News that the police agency has filed new charges against his client.

"Ms. Klein has been recharged with the same two offences that were previously withdrawn by the Crown," said Chad Williamson with Calgary's Williamson Law office.

"The RCMP appear to be attempting an end-run around the Crown’s prosecutorial discretion."

Williamson says he finds the new charges "especially troubling" because of the fact his client has already spoken to the media about the withdrawal.

"This looks like a vindictive attempt to stifle her free speech by punishing her for responding publicly to the withdrawals," Williamson said.

He says his office will be assessing the new charges and work with Klein.

CTV News has attempted to reach RCMP for comment on the development.