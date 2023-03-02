Coaldale, Alta., joins Alberta Advantage Immigration Program

Another southern Alberta community is getting involved in an immigration strategy to attract skilled workers.

Coaldale, located just east of Lethbridge, entered into the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) on March 1, joining the town of Taber, which joined last fall.

The program nominates new Canadians for permanent residency as long as they have the skills to fill job shortages or are planning to open a business.

Officials in Coaldale told CTV News once they saw the success Taber was experiencing, they wanted to get involved.

"We had an opportunity to take a look at it and saw some challenges in doing it ourselves in terms of hitting some of the timelines and having the resources in place that could really make sure the program's a success," said Cameron Mills, director of growth and investment with the Town of Coaldale.

"Then when we had the opportunity to partner with Taber, this would check all the boxes, so to speak, and really make the program successful."

The AAIP is a joint strategy between the provincial and federal governments. Further information can be found online.