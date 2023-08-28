Coaldale, Alta., man charged in vehicle thefts

Police say a 32-year-old man from Coaldale faces several charges in connection with several thefts in southern Alberta.

At 10 a.m. on Aug. 25, RCMP found a man driving a Ford F-150 truck, which was to have been stolen from Barnwell, a village west of Taber.

The driver had stopped in a church parking lot, gotten out and walked to a home that was "well known" to police.

"A concerned resident reported the suspicious behaviour to the RCMP, including a description of the male," officials said in a release.

Police arrested the man at the home.

Ellis Stoke, of Coaldale, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

"Coaldale and Picture Butte RCMP would like to thank the community and in particular the resident that reported the suspicious occurrence. The timely and descriptive report was instrumental in the successful arrest, recovery of the vehicle, and criminal charges," police said.

Stoke remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance.