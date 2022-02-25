Coaldale RCMP officer fires gun during confrontation with suspect, ASIRT investigating

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an RCMP officer fired his gun during a confrontation with a man in southern Alberta on Thursday.

Coaldale RCMP said officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant at a home in the 500 block of Highway Avenue in Picture Butte at around 5 p.m. when they were met by a man with a weapon.

"A confrontation occurred during which the officer discharged their service weapon," said RCMP in a news release. "The suspect then retreated into the residence."

The RCMP emergency response team was dispatched to the area, and after several hours the suspect left the home and surrendered to police.

RCMP said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries but, due to ASIRT's involvement, weren’t able to specify if they were caused by his confrontation with police, or what type of injuries they were.

RCMP haven't released the name of the suspect.