Coaldale RCMP seek public assistance in identifying pharmacy robber

Coaldale RCMP are seeking public assistance to help identify a suspect in a January pharmacy robbery.

On Jan. 23, at around 3:30 p.m., a man entered Coaldale Pharmasave took a few items, put them in his pockets and left.

The man was wearing a black jacket, brown toque, sunglasses and a Quicksilver t-shirt. He also wore a chain with a ring or pendant on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coaldale RCMP at 403-435-5552. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.