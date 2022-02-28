Coaldale teen killed in highway crash: RCMP

RCMP say an 18-year-old from Coaldale was killed in a crash north of Lethbridge last week.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 25 between Township Road 102 and Township Road 204 just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver of a southbound car crested a hill where she lost control and her vehicle entered the northbound lane. A northbound car then hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the southbound car was rushed to hospital in Calgary where she later died.

The driver of the northbound car, a 25-year-old woman, and the 24-year-old man in the passenger seat, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Portions of Highway 25 were reported to have icy conditions due to blowing snow and this is believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision," RCMP said in a Monday news release.

RCMP will not be releasing the identity of the 18-year-old driver who was killed.