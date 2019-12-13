LETHBRIDGE -- Approximately 60 students from Coalhurst Elementary school shopped Friday for less fortunate kids as part of the Lethbridge Family Service Angel Tree Program.

During the holiday season, the Angel Tree program works to make sure every kid has a gift to open on Christmas Day.

“There was about $1,700 raised through the Santa’s Gone Loonie event and again that money is now being applied to the Angel Tree program," said Coalhurst school principal Chris McIntyre.

Approximately 60 students from grades one through six participated in the event, which had kids marching through the toy aisles of Walmart’s north location, picking out approximately 106 toys for deserving kids.

"You're giving back to these kids who don't normally get to have a Christmas and get to enjoy opening presents on Christmas like we all do,” said Grade 6 student Nalaini Sargent.

Students were given the morning off from school to participate in the event.

"Not only did kids benefit through the Santa’s Gone Loonie by being able to purchase gifts for their family members and loved one. But they also had the opportunity to make Christmas special for kids in need but then the third aspect of that is are kids learn so much about giving and empathy towards others who may not have the same opportunities that they do," McIntyre said.

They may have spent the morning away from school, but there were lessons to be learned just the same, during their impromptu field trip.

"You know how happy you are when you get to go downstairs and open up your presents or wherever they are every Christmas? Knowing that they get to do that too, you know how happy it is for yourself and its happy for them too,” Sargent said.

“I get a Christmas, I open presents and have that enjoyment and it's just great for someone else to have that,” said fellow Grade 6 student Jordyn Davis.

For those wanting to contribute to make a child's Christmas a little brighter, head to Lethbridge Family Service's website to find out how you can help.