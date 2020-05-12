CALGARY -- Two men and a woman face charges after police raided a home in the northwest neighbourhood of Banff Trail and a residence in Strathmore as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

On April 28, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) members — aided by Calgary Police Service and Strathmore RCMP — searched a home in the 2400 block of 21st Street N.W., and a home on Brentwood Drive in Strathmore, along with several vehicles including a truck and a motorcycle.

As a result of the searches, officers seized:

A loaded shotgun

A loaded handgun

Three rifles

Cocaine (103 grams)

Cannabis (200 grams)

$13, 987 in cash

Three people were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking investigation and subsequently charged with drug and weapon-related offences. The accused are:

Christopher Dutka , 37, of Strathmore

Daniel Madson, 35, of Calgary

Shauna Sinclair, 38, of Calgary

ALERT officials confirm the accused are known to police and the five firearms will undergo forensic analysis and ballistics testing.