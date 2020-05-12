CALGARY -- Two men and a woman face charges after police raided a home in the northwest neighbourhood of Banff Trail and a residence in Strathmore as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

On April 28, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) members — aided by Calgary Police Service and Strathmore RCMP — searched a home in the 2400 block of 21st Street N.W.,  and a home on Brentwood Drive in Strathmore, along with several vehicles including a truck and a motorcycle.

As a result of the searches, officers seized:

  • A loaded shotgun
  • A loaded handgun
  • Three rifles
  • Cocaine (103 grams)
  • Cannabis (200 grams)
  • $13, 987 in cash

Three people were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking investigation and subsequently charged with drug and weapon-related offences. The accused are:

  • Christopher Dutka , 37, of Strathmore
  • Daniel Madson, 35, of Calgary
  • Shauna Sinclair, 38, of Calgary

ALERT officials confirm the accused are known to police and the five firearms will undergo forensic analysis and ballistics testing.