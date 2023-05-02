Cocaine intercepted: Calgary-bound drug shipment stopped at the border

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP stopped a shipment of 30 kilograms of cocaine they say was destined for Calgary.

On April 9, border agents discovered 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine inside a commercial shipment at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.

A further investigation discovered the 35-year-old driver had a small quantity of suspected opium.

The driver is charged with importation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and smuggling into Canada.

This is one of the most significant drug seizures crossing into Canada over the past several months.

In November 2022, the CBSA seized 96 kilograms of cocaine in two separate seizures of 43 kilograms and 53 kilograms.

This past February, border agents seized 300 kilograms of methamphetamine from a transport truck that was hauling home décor items.

The CBSA says it is "proud" of the work their front-line officers do.

"I want to thank CBSA employees for their continued quick and decisive action and for their ongoing efforts to protect our country from illegal drugs," said Brad Wozny, regional director of the CBSA's Prairie region, in a release.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on May 26.