CALGARY -- Police are commending the efforts of residents a neighbourhood in the town of Cochrane in response to a vehicle prowler early Saturday.

Cochrane RCMP were first notified about a suspicious man in the Riversong neighbourhood, south of the town site, at 5 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The man was reportedly wearing a backpack and was attempting to get into a number of vehicles to steal personal items.

Mounties attended the area, quickly locating and arresting the suspect.

Kyle Wade Kohlman, 31, of Calgary, is charged with 16 offences, including:

Two counts failure to comply with a release order

Three counts failure to comply with probation

Operate a conveyance while prohibited

Possession of property obtained by crime

Four counts of mischief

Four counts of theft under $5,000

During the course of the investigation, Cochrane RCMP learned the suspect had taken property from a number of vehicles and left it in various yards throughout the area.

Police say that's when residents pitched in, communicating on social media and in-person, to help return the stolen items.

"This incident shows how Cochrane is a community where neighbours look out for each other," said Cochrane RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Dave Brunner in a release.

"The communication between neighbours and the willingness to work with the police was essential to the successful outcome in this investigation."

Kohlman remains in custody and is expected to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Sept. 29.