Cochrane, Alta. home destroyed by fire
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 5:06PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 22, 2021 6:34PM MDT
CALGARY -- A Cochrane, Alta. home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the house on Baird Avenue and spent several hours battling flames.
One person was in the home at the time and managed to get out safely on their own. No injuries were reported.
Investigators are now searching for a cause.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day ...
