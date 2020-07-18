Advertisement
Cochrane, Alta. residents warn of bear spotted in the community
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 10:30AM MDT
This bear was seen in Cochrane's Riversong community this week. (Facebook/Kari Aiella)
CALGARY -- Residents in the town of Cochrane are on alert after a bear was caught on camera in a quiet neighbourhood.
The animal was spotted along River Heights Drive in Riversong, a community in the town's south end.
Kari Aiella, the resident who posted in the video, says the bear seems to be scared and was looking for a way to get out of the area and back into the wild.
She released details about it on Facebook in the hopes that no one would have a run-in with the bear.
Anyone who happens to come across the bear is advised to contact the province's wildlife reporting line at 1-800-642-3800.