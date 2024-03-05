Cochrane, Alta., says it is prepared for drought conditions this year

As the City of Calgary is busy offering advice to residents about how to conserve water ahead of the spring and summer, those living in the town of Cochrane are being told they can breathe a little easier.

Officials in the community west of Calgary say they are "well-prepared" for any drought conditions thanks to a strategy of water planning, conservation and resource management.

"Cochrane's journey of water conservation has been outstanding. It is clear we value the practice of water conservation, and residents should be extremely proud that we are leading the way," said Mayor Jeff Genung in a news release.

During the course of its work, the town says it's reduced daily water usage by 36 per cent from 2007 and used only 65 per cent of its allocated water licence last year.

Cochranites are also taking advantage of several of the town's water conservation programs such as its water rebate program, which encourages residents to adopt water-saving appliances, and the tiered water-rate system, which was set up to improve Cochrane's overall water efficiency.

"It is great to see that investments made years ago are truly paying off, especially given the drought circumstances," Genung said.

More information on Cochrane's water conservation efforts can be found online.