Cochrane boy celebrates 5th birthday in hospital with chest tube after contracting COVID

Xavier and Lauren Ferguson have spent more than three weeks at the Alberta Children's Hospital as the now five-year-old has severe complications from COVID-19. (supplied) Xavier and Lauren Ferguson have spent more than three weeks at the Alberta Children's Hospital as the now five-year-old has severe complications from COVID-19. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina