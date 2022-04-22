Cochrane boy celebrates 5th birthday in hospital with chest tube after contracting COVID

A Cochrane family had their life turned upside down post-COVID-19 as their young son, too young to be vaccinated, battles the fallout in hospital nearly two months later.

Lauren Ferguson, a former neonatal intensive care unit nurse, has spent the last 23 days next to her son Xavier's bed at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

"About eight weeks ago, our entire family developed COVID," Ferguson tolds CTV News in Zoom interview from hospital. "It was pretty mild for the kids. No big deal. My husband I got dealt a bit of a harder hand with it, but we recovered and it was no problem.

"Then about three or four weeks ago, (Xavier) woke up with a fever and it just became this huge issue that we are now dealing with, with this post-viral complication."

Ferguson and her husband are fully vaccinated and have received their first booster, and their daughter had received her first immunization shot. Xavier, the youngest of the Fergusons, had not been vaccinated as, at the age of four, he was not eligible to receive a shot.

Both of the Ferguson children were diagnosed with a necrotizing pneumonia after the family's initial battle with COVID-19. Their daughter recovered at home with antibiotics, while Xavier, who had been an active and healthy child, was admitted to hospital with severe complications where he received a chest tube.

"I really think that had he gotten the vaccine, he probably wouldn't have been in hospital."

Ferguson says Xavier is aware of his plight — claiming he has one superhero lung and one bad lung —but remains disappointed that he had to celebrate his fifth birthday away from his friends. The now five-year-old considers his time in hospital to be merely "a bump in the road" but Ferguson, who worked in a NICU at the Foothills Medical Centre for 10 years before leaving to focus her time on her family, knows full well the severity of the situation.

Five-year-old Xavier Ferguson remains in high spirits after spending more than three weeks in hospital with a chest tube as a result of damage to his lungs from COVID-19. (supplied)

"Because of the damage that was inflicted on his lungs from the necrotizing pneumonia, he developed what they're referring to as a fistula," explained Ferguson. "It's a connection between the pleural space of his lung tissue and his healthy bit of lung that he has on the right side. And so it causes air to continuously fill that extra space.

"They have said it could be a couple more days or it could be a couple more weeks before that heals itself naturally, and then it will be a couple more days after that's healed to make sure that it stays healed before we remove the chest tube."

Ferguson, herself suffering from permanent vocal cord damage as a result of COVID-19, says Xavier is expected to be in hospital for at least two or three more weeks before his medical team clears him to return home.

"He has been told by the doctors, straight up, that he is a medical mystery to them. That he is lucky that he's not in the pediatric intensive care unit hooked up to a ventilator with lots of medication infusing in him. The way that his lungs look on CT scans and x-rays, it doesn't make sense to them. It blows their minds."

Xavier Ferguson enjoying a moment with his sister in hospital as the family was granted permission to visit on Easter. (supplied)

As Xavier bravely fights for his life, his parents are disheartened by those who continue to question the severity of the virus.

"I've been sleeping on a tiny little thing here for the last 23 days. I haven't seen my daughter in almost 23 days. I haven't gone home in 23 days because of the after effects of COVID," explained Ferguson. "People saying it's not real? It kills me. It is real. I'm staring at it right now with a child who is attached to a chest tube, a surgical straw inside of his body, because of COVID."

The Fergusons plan to vaccinate their son as soon as he's eligible as "it is just so important for his health going forward."