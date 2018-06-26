Miss Claire’s day home in the Cochrane neighbourhood of Riversong will soon come alive with the sound of children after the final hurdle in opening the business disappeared.

Claire Daoud had operated a day home in the community of GlenEagles before relocating to Riversong along with her fiancé. The couple’s new landlord agreed to allow Daoud to operate a day home out of the residence and the Town of Cochrane approved Daoud’s application pending the results of a 21 day appeal period.

On the final afternoon of the appeal period, Daoud was notified that an appeal had been submitted regarding traffic and noise concerns. The day home was set to open on June 1 but the appeal period was extended following the neighbour’s submission and a hearing was scheduled for June 21.

Daoud was forced to inform her families that she would not be able to care for their children until the Town of Cochrane had made its ruling and she was left without her source of income.

Following the submission of the neighbour’s appeal, Susan Flowers, Cochrane’s Deputy Mayor, said the town’s land use bylaw was being reviewed for the first time since 2004.

“We need to make sure that the rules are clear and that there are not barriers in place for people who are providing a valuable service such as day homes,” said Flowers in a June 5 interview. “Child care is needed and there’s people whose livelihood depends on it.”

On Tuesday, June 26, the couple confirmed to CTV Calgary that the permit for Miss Claire’s day home had been secured after the neighbour withdrew their appeal. The day home will open on Wednesday, June 27.