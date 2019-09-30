Cochrane Fish and Wildlife are looking for information about an August incident where an antlerless mule deer was shot by an arrow and and left by a roadside.

**WARNING: STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The incident in question took place August 29, when a deer was discovered shot and left in the Trans Alta Road area of WMU 412, located in the Ghost Public Land Use Zone around 45 km northwest of Cochrane.

There is no season to harvest antlerless mule deer in that WMU, and no meat was retrieved from the deer.

Officers theorize that the deer was shot between August 27 and 28 with archery equipment. There have been other incidents of wildlife shot and left in the area over the past two years, including a cougar that was reported in February 2018.

Anyone with information can call Report a Poacher at 1-800-6432-3800. Reports can be made anonymously and if the information leads to charges being laid, the informant may receive up to $2000.00.