Cochrane has eyes on Kraft Hockeyville prize to upgrade arena

The Cochrane arena, or the old barn, as it's affectionately known, was built 50 years ago by a group of volunteers.

The rink is the hub and history of the community.

Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung says it's provided many memories to many people over the years.

"Really, it's the heart," he said.

"It's right next to the tri-schools site. All of the schools are in proximity, so all of the kids – and I'm one of them – made the trek over here for phys ed to learn to skate. I learned to skate right here."

As with anything that's been around for 50 years, the old barn could use some work.

That's why the Town of Cochrane decided to send in a submission to Kraft Hockeyville.

Erin Wagner, CEO of Spray Lakes Sawmills Recreation Parks Society, says if Cochrane wins, they'll use the money to get some upgrades the arena desperately needs.

"Wanting to give credit to this arena, we thought no better way – let's put our name forward. And of course, as things age, we can definitely use the money for some upgrades," Wagner said.

"We would focus the prize money on the service areas. We need to upgrade our female dressing room. It only holds four people. Seats and of course, we need to spend some money on our washroom upgrades as well."

The winner of Kraft Hockeyville gets $250,000 and also gets to host an NHL pre-season game.

Cochrane made it into the final four and will face off against Enderby, B.C., Wolseley, Sask., and Elliot Lake, Ont.

You win if you get the most votes.

Genung says just getting into the final four was fantastic.

"I couldn't believe it at first. Hats off to the volunteers who are spearheading this committee that's getting us this far," he said.

"To have our community highlighted across the nation in such a positive light, I mean, I'm just happy to put Cochrane on the map again. It gives you goosebumps."

The voting starts at 7 a.m. MT on March 29 and wraps up at 3 p.m. MT on March 30.

Wagner is hoping for a lot of votes from across Alberta.

"Just the recognition would be so incredible for this community," she said.

"As you know, Cochrane is one of the fastest-growing communities in Canada and just to put our name out there on the national stage and be recognized would be unreal."

Genung is a big believer in preserving old buildings like Cochrane has done downtown.

He says that's the vision for the arena.

"And often, people will say let's just bulldoze the old barn and put up a new arena. I think actually in our society today, we need to really celebrate these types of buildings," he said.