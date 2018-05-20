Authorities say that a man from Cochrane has died in connection with a crash in a remote area near the community of Sundre on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a remote area west of the town at 2:10 p.m. for reports of an off-highway vehicle crash involving an injured person.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Cochrane, was taken to the Bearberry Community Centre by first aiders and STARS was called to the scene, but the man died before he could be taken to hospital.

His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.