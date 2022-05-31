Cochrane motorcyclist dead in highway crash with school bus near Irricana
A 62-year-old man died Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a school bus on Highway 567, southwest of Irricana.
The incident took place around 4 p.m. Calgary emergency crews and STARS responded to reports of motorcycle colliding with a school bus near Highway 567 and Range Road 270.
RCMP officials confirm the motorcycle and bus were both travelling westbound when the bus driver slowed to make a left hand turn. The trailing motorcyclist attempted to pass but struck the front end of the bus while navigating past.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP confirm he was a resident of Cochrane.
The driver and two passengers on board the bus at the time of the collision were not injured.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Flair Airlines allowed to keep licence after transportation regulator rules company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company 'is Canadian.'
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Rise in business bankruptcies could signal a wave of defaults to come: expert
The number of bankruptcies filed by Canadian businesses is on the incline, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. One expert warns this surge could signal a growing wave of defaults among businesses in Canada over the months and years to come.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Majority of Canadians want Queen to apologize for residential schools: survey
According to a new survey, Canadians are divided about the country's ties to the British throne, but largely think Queen Elizabeth should apologize for Canada's residential school system.
Edmonton
-
Assault at Holy Trinity School sends student to hospital
A student at Holy Trinity School was hospitalized on Tuesday after an assault inside the school.
-
Flair Airlines allowed to keep licence after transportation regulator rules company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company 'is Canadian.'
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Tallest tower in B.C. may be built in Burnaby as part of skyscraper project
The tallest tower in the province is being considered as part of a development in Burnaby.
-
Officer breaks window to rescue driver trapped in submerged vehicle in Harrison Lake
A dramatic rescue took place at Harrison Lake earlier this week, after a driver veered off the road and submerged their car in the water.
-
Facebook Marketplace seller pepper sprayed by suspects in caught-on-camera robbery
Port Moody police are investigating a daytime robbery that was caught on camera this week after someone selling a pair of shoes through Facebook Marketplace was pepper sprayed by two young men.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
NEW
NEW | New Brunswick government announces $20 million for inflation-relief program
New Brunswick is announcing a $20-million program to ease the pressure of food and fuel inflation in the province. The government says it will issue a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.
-
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada Sevens women’s rugby tournament leaving Langford for Vancouver
The 2023 HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby tournament is leaving its longtime home of Langford, B.C., next year and moving to Vancouver.
-
Greater Victoria group launches photo contest for the region's worst sidewalks
A Greater Victoria organization is shining a spotlight on the region's worst sidewalks to raise awareness of the need to make more investments in pedestrian infrastructure.
-
Vancouver Island handgun hobbyists concerned over proposed ban in Canada
Firearm hobbyists on Vancouver Island are voicing their concern over legislation that was proposed by the federal government on Monday.
Toronto
-
Lotto Max draw hits whopping $113M as OLG announces 'big' Ontario prize winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Canada's travel restrictions were just extended. What you need to know before flying at Toronto Pearson
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are sticking around for at least another month while delays at Toronto Pearson Airport continue to mount.
-
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
-
Quebec premier accused of trying to 'buy' election with another inflation payment if elected
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
-
Simon Jolin-Barrette appointed as Quebec's new French language minister
Previously the 'minister responsible for the French language,' Quebec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette has a new, shorter title: French language minister.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect last 1,400 customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
-
Chateau Laurier celebrating 110th birthday with $110 a night rooms
As part of the 110th anniversary celebrations, rooms at $110 a night will be available for 110 minutes starting June 1 at 1:10 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its licence.
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
Saskatoon
-
Man killed in Saskatoon basement fire
A man is dead after a fire overnight in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon switches parking apps July 1
Beginning July 1, Parkedin will replace WayToPark as the city’s app-based parking payment service, the city said in a news release.
-
Sask. economy projected to grow 7.9 per cent in 2022, lead the country: report
A report from the Conference Board of Canada projects Saskatchewan will lead the country in economic growth in 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
-
Adult tests positive for Lyme disease: Sudbury health unit
Lab results have confirmed a northern Ontario adult has tested positive for Lyme disease and likely acquired it in the Manitoulin District, health officials say.
-
Sudbury police investigating a suspicious death
Sudbury police are investigating after officers went to check on a man, who had not been seen for days, and found him deceased in his home.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
-
Mechanical room leak leads to unsafe carbon monoxide levels at Winnipeg building
A seven-storey, multi-residential building was found to have unsafe carbon monoxide levels due to a leak in the mechanical room.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Regina
-
Riders fall short in first pre-season matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 25-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
What's happening for Pride Month around Regina
June is Pride Month and in Regina lots of events will be taking place in the coming weeks in support of the LGBTQ2S+ communities.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).