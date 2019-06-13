The Town of Cochrane says it believes there is strength in numbers when it comes to quitting smoking and has proclaimed this Saturday as ‘Cochrane Quits Smoking Day’.

The initiative was sparked by pharmacist Kelly Kimmett, who is retiring after serving the community for 30 years.

Kimmett is the owner of TWO Pharmacy and for his final health project, he is hoping to get the entire community to quit smoking for one day and hopefully forever.

A number of events are planned for the community on Saturday, June 15 including:

9 – 11 a.m. | TWO Pharmacy 30th Anniversary pancake breakfast

1 p.m | Cochrane QUITS registration at Lions Event Centre

1:30 p.m.| Presentation from Alberta Action on Smoking & Health

2 p.m.| Presentation of NRT products and cessation programs

The mayor and town council are asking non-smokers to show their support by refraining from their own vices like soda pop, sugar or alcohol.

Officials say many smokers fail to quit because they try to do it alone and they are hoping more residents will feel empowered to quit if the whole town is behind them.

People who attend the event will be entered to win an airline ticket and they will receive an extra entry for all full packages of tobacco that are handed in that day.

Officials say people can register for the program at TWO Pharmacy and that it will continue through the summer.

For more on the initiative and the day’s events, scroll the document below.