A woman and two men, all from Morley, were arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into car prowlings in a Cochrane neighbourhood.

According to RCMP, officers were called to Bow Meadows shortly before 1 a.m. after several reports of suspicious activity near parked vehicles.

As RCMP members made their way to the scene, a 2004 Dodge Caravan with a flat tire was spotted driving erratically. Police stopped the minivan and the driver, a 20-year-old woman from Morley, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

Officers located two men in Bow Meadows lurking near parked cars and determined the two had been attempting to gain access into vehicles. A 25-year-old and a 23-year-old, both residents of Morley, were apprehended.

The Cochrane RCMP detachment encourages residents to lock vehicle doors and to ensure any valuables left in parked vehicles are not in open sight.