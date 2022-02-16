Cochrane RCMP arrest man accused of indecent act at local coffee shop

Cochrane RCMP say one man is facing charges after he allegedly performed an indecent act at a local coffee shop.

Officers were initially called to the shop on First Street and Second Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.

They returned to the venue on Feb. 14 after the same man came back at around 4:30 p.m.

RCMP arrested the man. He is charged with three counts of committing an indecent act and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

RCMP haven't released the man's name, but say he is 48 years old.

He is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on March 8.