Police say charges are pending against a man who was behind the wheel of a suspicious vehicle seen in a rural area near Cochrane.

RCMP say early Thursday morning a suspicious vehicle was seen driving in Springbank, a rural community near the Town of Cochrane.

They attempted to pull the car over, but the driver ignored their demands and police were forced to employ a device to disable the vehicle.

Two of the tires on the suspicious vehicle were punctured, but the suspect continued to drive at a slow speed until they finally stopped at Calgary city limits.

RCMP moved in and arrested the driver, a 37-year-old man of no fixed address, without further incident.

A search of the vehicle, reported stolen from Calgary, discovered numerous break-in tools and items, leading investigators to believe the suspect was involved with car prowlings in the area.

The suspect has not been formally identified.