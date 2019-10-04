CALGARY -- Thanks in part to some rapid-fire responses from residents, Cochrane RCMP were able to arrest three youth who fled from a stolen vehicle during a rush hour getaway Thursday, October 3.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m., when the RCMP were notified of two suspicious vehicles travelling westbound on Highway 1A into Cochrane.

When the police arrived in the area one of the vehicles stopped at the bottom of Cochrane Hill and all four occupants fled on foot.

Numerous Cochrane residents flagged down police, or called in to offer information about their whereabouts and direction of travel, as they took a tour of neighbourhood back yards, jumping a number of fences along the way.

The three suspects, who are all from Calgary, face a number of charges, including fail to stop for police, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation, and breach of recognizance.

Cochrane RCMP thanks local residents for their alertness and information that assisted police in locating and apprehending the suspects.