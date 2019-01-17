Mounties are looking for the public’s help to identify a man in his 40s who allegedly attacked a Cochrane woman over a driving dispute last week.

Cochrane RCMP says on January 10, a black 2018 GMC Sierra was stopped at a red light, facing westbound, on 1 Street West, waiting to turn right to head southbound on 5 Avenue.

Another vehicle was stopped on the opposite side of the intersection, facing westbound. That driver ended up flashing their headlights at the first driver, in an attempt to indicate that they had their high beam lights activated.

The truck flashed its lights in response to let the other driver know that their lights were not on.

Police say the suspect male responded by waving his arms and gesturing at the female driver of the truck.

The male driver then proceeded on his way, turning left onto 5 Avenue with the female following behind.

Once both drivers crossed the railway tracks, the male driver allegedly slammed on his brakes, instigating a slow speed, rear end crash.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles and the male driver approached the woman. He began to shout at her, punch her and kick her.

The man left the scene soon afterwards.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack, but did not need to go to hospital.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident and have released a composite sketch of the man believed to be involved.

Officials ask that anyone who was in the area of 5 Avenue and Glenbow Drive at around 8:00 p.m. on January 10 is asked to contact them by calling 403-851-8000 or come to the Cochrane RCMP detachment office.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-722-8477.