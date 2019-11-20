Two men face with Calgary connections face charges following a series of business break-ins and ATM thefts in the Turner Valley and Bragg Creek areas in September and October.

After conducting an investigation, Cochrane RCMP identified suspects and executed a warrant to search a property south of Airdrie, where they recovered a number of all-terrain vehicles, a motorcycle, covered trailer, and a pickup truck that they believe was used to directly commit offences.

Jointly charged are 23-year-old Ian Charles Abercrombie, formerly of Calgary, and 19-year-old Ethan Michael Enns of Calgary. Both face charges of eight counts of break and enter to a business (between Bragg Creek and Priddis), and five counts of wearing a mask to commit an indictable offence.

"The public has been very supportive of our efforts in this investigation and we’re extremely pleased to report these results," said Sergeant Ryan Singleton, Operations Support NCO of Cochrane Detachment. "This has been a comprehensive effort, and the investigation continues with support from several different units and detachments.”

Anyone with information about these offences is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.p3tips.comor using the "P3 tips" application available from the Apple Store or Google Play.