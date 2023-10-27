Cochrane RCMP officers cleared of accusations in 2021 death of Mînî Thnî child

RCMP officers who were called to investigate a domestic incident that ultimately resulted in the death of a six-month-old child in 2021 have been cleared of negligence, the province's police watchdog said Friday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was called to investigate the conduct of two Cochrane RCMP members who were involved in a check on welfare call at a home in Mînî Thnî, formerly known as Morley, in August 2021.

As RCMP responded to the initial call about an intoxicated woman creating a disturbance at another home, the first officer was notified about and soon located the woman walking down the centre of Highway 1A at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 23.

When the woman got into the vehicle, the officer noted she had blood on her and was saying she needed to get away from "him."

"The officer continued to talk to the woman and asked her for the children's names and where to find them. She provided a general direction to check for them, but no specific location," ASIRT wrote.

"The woman said that her partner had choked her and her child to death. She provided one name for her children. The officer knew the name that the woman provided, and knew that it was not her child."

EMS attended the scene and took the woman to hospital for treatment of injuries she claimed occurred when she had fallen.

The second officer involved in the incident arrived at the same time and located a man who was also walking down the highway. ASIRT says this individual provided RCMP with details about the situation.

"He said that they were in the same house earlier, and that another occupant of the home was sober and looking after the children. The man said the woman's partner was trying to get into a fight with him, so he left."

The altercation between the woman and her partner took place after he'd left the home, ASIRT said.

The officer then told him that since he was unsure about what happened, they would need to go to the home to determine if the children were safe.

"The man then assisted the officers by taking them to the residence," ASIRT said.

'CONFIDENT THE CHILDREN WERE OKAY'

"When they arrived at 9:57 p.m., the porch light and a downstairs light were on. The officers knocked on the door and announced their presence multiple times, but there was no response or other indication that someone was inside. The officers looked through windows and asked if he had a key, which he did not, or a phone number for the individual looking after the children, which he did."

When the officer called the number provided, it went to voicemail.

The RCMP members remained at the home until 10:08 p.m., when they left to drop off the man at his home.

"As they left the residence, he said he was confident that the children were okay and that the woman's partner had left the residence with them. The second officer said that if he wasn't confident they were okay, he would go into the house.

"He confirmed he was confident and said he would go into the house too if he wasn't."

On Aug. 24, the mother of the children was released from hospital and called the Cochrane RCMP detachment to say that she would be going to the home to retrieve her child from her partner.

The officer who took the call said the woman "did not express any safety concerns" and accompanied her to the home.

The pair did not find either the partner or the child there or at another home associated with him.

The next day, the woman called RCMP again and suggested that her partner was attempting to hide her child from her.

A fourth officer followed up with the woman, ASIRT said, meeting her at her home to speak to her.

"He did not think that the woman had any immediate concerns for her child."

At another visit, at 11:30 p.m. that day, more officers met with the woman at her home who soon divulged that she was concerned her partner would harm the child "because he did not think the baby was his."

The officers then attended the home at 11:45 p.m. and, after receiving no reply to their knocks, kicked in the door.

A subsequent search of the home found the body of the woman's child.

POLICE MUST HAVE EVIDENCE OF RISK

The common-law partner, identified later as Tyriq Lyman Kootenay, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the child but pled guilty to manslaughter on March 10.

In its analysis of the RCMP's investigation into the domestic incident, ASIRT said that while police officers have a "duty to protect life and safety," they can only enter homes without a warrant when they believe there are reasonable grounds of significant risk of harm.

"(The woman) said that her partner was abusing her and her child, and that he had choked them to death. This was evidence of risk to the children.

"As with much of the information that she provided, however, this was confusing since she was clearly alive. She did not provide the location of her children and, when she did provide one of their names, it was wrong."

The officers did not ignore the woman's concerns, ASIRT found, and said when they attended the home, they did not find any evidence of risk to the children.

"They explored all available methods of reaching the people inside short of warrantless entry, including knocking, announcing their presence, calling the person believed to be watching the children, and looking in windows," ASIRT said.

"The subject officers then discussed the situation further with the other man, who said that he was confident that the children were safe and that the woman's partner had left the residence.

"The officer put his mind to if they had grounds for a warrantless entry or to apply for a warrant, and determined they had neither."

Based on the determinations made from the Kootenay's agreed statement of facts, the children were not safe and were inside the home when the officer was there.

"Sometime after the subject officers left, he killed the child," ASIRT said.

MAN'S ACTIONS KILLED THE CHILD, NOT RCMP

To determine if the officers were criminally negligent in response to the incident, there first must be evidence that they "showed a wanton or reckless disregard for the life or safety of the child."

This was not the case, ASIRT found.

"They conducted thorough checks based on limited information of a risk to the children and conducted checks to the limits of the law," it wrote.

Second, a determination needed to be made about whether or not the failure of the officer to enter the home during the initial visit caused the death of the child.

"While it is possible that the man may not have been able to kill the child if the subject officers had entered the residence, this is far from causation.

"The man's actions caused the death of the child."

Finally, ASIRT says a finding of criminal negligence must also consider whether the officer's actions in not entering the home was "a marked and substantial departure from the standard of care."

"As noted above, with what the subject officers knew, they took all the steps that a reasonable officer would take or even could take within the law. There was not a marked and substantial departure."

ASIRT says the loss of the child "was a tragedy" to her family and the community, but the officers involved in the investigation "acted properly" and are not guilty of any offence.

"The death of the child is not on their hands; it is on (Kootenay's) hands."