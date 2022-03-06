Cochrane RCMP seek armed suspect following incident at business

RCMP are looking for information from the public that could help them locate an individual connected to an incident at a Cochrane business.

Officials say police responded to reports of a "disturbance" at a business on First Street in Cochrane.

A subsequent investigation determined that an altercation took place during which a male suspect threatened the occupants of the business with a knife.

He fled the scene in a small car.

He is described as:

Young male;

Slim build; and

Wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white running shoes.

If anyone sees this suspect, call 911 and do not approach, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Please contact the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at 403-851-8000 with information about this incident or individual. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.