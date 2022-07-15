Cochrane RCMP seek dash cam footage of pedestrian being struck by SUV

Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance in relation to an incident Thursday where a pedestrian was struck by an SUV at a crosswalk.

Police received reports at 3:55 p.m. that an adult female driving a red SUV was making a left onto Centre Avenue from First Street when she hit a female pedestrian walking westbound, before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was treated for minor injuries.

Cochrane RCMP are interested in hearing from anyone with dash cam footage to contact them at 403-851-8000. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.